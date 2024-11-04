Otti Swears In Newly Elected Abia LG Chairmen

Share

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has officially sworn in the 17 Local Government Chairmen on Monday, following the Local Council election held on Saturday, November 2.

During the swearing-in, Otti urged them to prioritize the socio-economic development of their LGAs under a shared ‘Abia first’ vision.

The Chairmen, elected last Saturday across 15 LGAs representing the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and two from the Young Progressives Party (YPP), received their Certificates of Return from Professor George Chima, Chairman of the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), at the commission’s headquarters in Umuahia.

Otti in his address titled “Development and A New Philosophy of Leadership,” called on the chairmen to address critical issues affecting Abia’s communities.

Issues including access to clean water, healthcare, education, road maintenance, and security were prioritized in Otti’s speech.

He urged them to show measurable improvements in the lives of residents within six months, focusing on vulnerable groups, including women and youths.

Among the newly sworn-in chairmen are Timothy Iheke (Aba North), Anyanwu Obilor (Aba South), Chinedu Ekeke (Isuikwuato), and Maxwell Nwadike (Obingwa).

Chinedu Ekeke, the Mayor of Isuikwuato, expressed the group’s commitment to advancing Governor Otti’s vision.

Similarly, Nnadozie Nwaogwugwu, Mayor of Isialangwa South, highlighted plans to prioritize health, agriculture, infrastructure, and youth empowerment in his LGA.

ABSIEC Chairman Chima commended the chairmen, urging them to align with the governor’s goals to ensure effective representation and governance throughout Abia State.

