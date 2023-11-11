Otti Swears-in 24 Other Permanent Secretaries

An Indigene of Edo State, Mr Ben- son Ojeikere, was among the 24 new permanent secretaries sworn in by Governor Alex Otti with a charge to live above board in the discharge of their duties. Governor Otti, charged the new Permanent Secretaries to strive to improve themselves in knowledge so as to add value to the system.

His words: “In the new Abia which we are progressively building , we are more interested in what you can bring to the table. Competence and character for us would always take precedence over place of origin or the religion you profess. You have not been chosen because you are perfect. You must therefore strive to constantly improve yourself, learn, relearn and unlearn”.

The Governor who urged them to be prepared to do things differently, added “We expect to see more digitalization of civil service operations and I encourage you to work with all critical stakeholders in this regard”.

He disclosed that the Commissioner for Science and Technology and his Digital Economy counterpart as well as his own office would drive the process of digitalization of the civil service. According to the Governor, his target is that “in the next 24 months, we shall fully migrate to digital platforms for processing and storing official data , retrieving and transferring them securely from place to place as may be needed.

The Governor further said, “we may not have selected perfect individuals, but I am confident the choices we have made aligned strongly with vision of the new civil service we want to build in the State.” He warned them not to engage in any unwholesome activity or corruption but to guide and support Commissioners to succeed in their duties.