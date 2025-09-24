Otti Splits Ministry Of Lands, Housing In Cabinet Reshuffle

…Replaces Late Commissioner

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has sworn in two new Commissioners and a Special Adviser to replace the late Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Sunny Onwuma, and man the new Ministry of Housing carved out of the Ministry of Lands and Housing in a minor cabinet reshuffle.

One of the newly inaugurated commissioners, Mrs Salome Obiukwu, replaces Kingsley Nwokocha of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce, who was redeployed to Labour and Productivity.

The other, Chiemela Charles Uzoije, is deployed to the Ministry of Housing, while Prince Christian Enweremadu serves as Special Adviser on Agriculture.

Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, whose Ministry was split, is now the Commissioner for Lands.

In his charge to the appointees, Governor Otti reminded them of his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt activities, saying his government is constantly in search of new ideas and resources that would accelerate the attainment of the outcomes that it seeks.

“Our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and corrupt practices that take away from the public. We shall not hesitate to do what has to be done whenever credible evidence of compromise and bad behaviour is presented to us.

“You are all required to live above board as public officers with the understanding that this is a call to serve, not an invitation to a banquet. You have so much to do, especially now that we have gone past the halftime mark in the first term of this administration.”

The Governor said that the appointments align with his strategy of broadening the scope of performance.

“Our unyielding commitment is to transform the social and economic experiences of our people by leading with sincerity and sensitivity to the yearnings of the public and a genuine desire to make a difference.

“Over the last 28 months, we have gone to different parts of the world to hire quality talent to help us achieve this noble objective.

He congratulated the new appointees and expressed optimism that they would make excellent additions, not just in their specific operational zones, but for the entire government.

Responding on behalf of others, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr Mrs. Salome Nkemakolam Obiukwu, thanked Governor Otti for appointing them and assured him of their loyalty to his administration as well as abiding by their oath of office and allegiance.