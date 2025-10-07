Otti Splashes Cash On Para Badminton Athletes

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has rewarded participating countries in the 1st Abia International Para Badminton Championship with cash gifts totaling the Naira equivalent of $50,000, reaffirming the state’s commitment to inclusion and support for persons with disabilities.

The governor made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the six-day championship held in Umuahia, promising that the event would become an annual fixture on the state’s sporting calendar.

Otti emphasized that the gesture reflects his administration’s dedication to ensuring equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.

“Our mantra is inclusion, and that’s one of the reasons why we offered to host you,” he said. “We want to demonstrate that no matter your situation, no matter where you find yourself, you are equal to your compatriots who may have been luckier to have all their parts intact.”

He urged people with disabilities to draw inspiration from figures such as John Forpy, who was born without limbs but rose above his limitations to become a motivational speaker and author of “What is Your Excuse: Making the Best of What You Have.”

The governor also challenged leaders to create opportunities for persons living with disabilities, citing examples from the state’s initiatives.

“Even our public transport system, we had to pay extra to provide for those on wheelchairs so that they can have the same comfort as others,” he noted.

Abia State Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba, commended the governor’s support, describing sports as a unifying tool for peace and international friendship.

The President of the Para Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Orbih, lauded the successful hosting of the event and urged that it be institutionalized as an annual championship to promote unity, resilience, and inclusion.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Mr. Samuel Ekeoma, who received the Para Badminton Development in Nigeria Award, described the event as the first of its kind in West Africa, and praised its excellent organization.

Brazil topped the overall medals table with 8 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze medals. India followed with 6 gold, 4 silver, and 9 bronze, while Peru won 6 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze.

Nigeria led other African countries, winning 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals. Egypt secured 1 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze, Cameroon won 1 silver and 1 bronze, Benin Republic took home 2 bronze, while the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burkina Faso each won 1 bronze.

The championship featured 14 countries and has been described as a landmark event for para sports in the region.