Otti Speaks On Second Term Ambition, Says Decision Rests With God

Abia State Governor Alex Otti says he will consult with God before making a decision on seeking a second term in 2027.

Speaking during the weekend during a civic reception organised by the Oha Isiala Ngwa People from Isiala Ngwa north and south LGAs, Otti said his decision on a second term bid will be made public at the appropriate time.

The event was held in appreciation of his administration’s performance, particularly ongoing projects in the two local councils.

While thanking the crowd for their support, Otti said he remains focused on delivering on his mandate. He said: “Just like 2023 was in the hands of God, 2027 will also be in the hands of God.

“So, while I thank you for this endorsement, because I see it as an endorsement of what has been achieved so far, I also thank you for making predictions. “I would only say that I would go back and consult with my God. And as time goes on, my response will be made public.

