Otti Speaks On Abia Airport Project, Plans For Yuletide

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has said the ongoing Abia Airport project is primarily a Federal Government initiative, with the state government supporting the project through runway upgrades.

Governor Otti made this clarification during his monthly press briefing on Friday in Umuahia, the state capital.

Speaking on the project, the Governor also outlined measures to enhance security and ensure a prosperous yuletide season for residents and visitors.

He said his administration has fortified the state’s security architecture to address emerging crime trends, assuring residents, including those returning from the diaspora, of their safety during the festivities.

He further noted that Southeast governors are collaborating to tackle regional insecurity.

Otti emphasized that such cooperation is essential given the unique terrains that harbour criminal hideouts.

On the national minimum wage, Otti confirmed its implementation began in October, with directives for prompt resolution of issues related to consequential adjustments.

He also assured workers of December salaries and a 13th-month bonus to be paid on or before December 20.

Addressing concerns about the entitlements of disengaged Permanent Secretaries and other civil servants, Otti stated that the Accountant-General of the state had been directed to ensure all outstanding payments were made.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s commitment to revitalizing Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), announcing the implementation of recommendations from the institution’s white paper report to position it among the top tertiary institutions in the country.

