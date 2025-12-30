Otti Signs 2026 Appropriation, Assures Strict Implementation

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has signed the 2026 Appropriation Law of One Trillion, Sixteen Billion, Two Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Seventy-Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-One Naira, Ninety-Nine Kobo (₦1,016,228,072,651.99), assuring that the budget would be implemented with discipline and strict adherence to its provisions.

While assenting to the appropriation bill, which was presented to him by the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Governor Otti commended members of the legislature for the speedy passage of the bill, as well as his executive team for diligently preparing the budget before its presentation.

“Today, we have gathered to sign the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, and that has just happened moments ago. I want to start by thanking the team who worked very hard to produce the appropriation bill and transmitted it to the House.

“But more thanks go to the House for expeditiously attending to the bill, scrutinising the figures, and spending sleepless nights to ensure its prompt passage,” the governor said.

Governor Otti noted that the engagement between the executive and legislative arms during the budget process reflected thorough legislative work and exemplified the ideals of true democracy.

He explained that the allocations to capital and recurrent expenditures remained unchanged, underscoring the policy direction and priorities of his administration.

“This is a government that believes in empowering our people legitimately. Our definition of empowerment is creating an enabling environment for citizens to conduct their businesses and pursue their livelihoods,” he stated.

He added that the government would continue to invest in social infrastructure such as healthcare, education, environmental management, as well as critical infrastructure including roads and bridges.

Earlier, while presenting the appropriation bill, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, said the legislature was pleased to be part of the 2026 budget process.

He described the budget, titled “Budget of Acceleration and New Possibilities,” as a fiscal plan that would elevate Abia State’s development trajectory, noting that Governor Otti’s achievements have continued to attract global acclaim.