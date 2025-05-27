Otti Signs 18 Executive Bills Into Law In One Day

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has signed 18 Executive Bills into law in a single day, bringing the total number of laws enacted under his administration to 30 within two years.

Among the newly signed laws are the Abia State Bond Law, which seeks to unlock the state’s potential by enabling long-term financing for key projects, and the Senior Citizens Centre Law, which aims to enhance the welfare of elderly persons aged 60 and above.

Other significant legislations include the Abia State Road Fund and Rural Road Agency Law, Homeland Security Law, Ombudsman Law, and the Local Government Area Administration Modernization Law.

Additionally, the laws establishing ABSEDA and ABROMA were repealed, while some agencies—such as the Urban and Community Development Agency (UCDA), Abia State Orientation Agency, and Abia State Signage Agency—will now report to their respective parent ministries, Lands and Information, instead of directly to the Governor.

Speaking at an enlarged Executive Council and joint session with members of the State House of Assembly, where the bills were signed, the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed that the state government has paid ₦3.5 billion as counterpart funding for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme (RAMP). The fund will facilitate road upgrades and the establishment of agro-logistics hubs across 10 local government areas.

Kanu described the mass signing of bills as a “landmark achievement” meant to institutionalize ongoing reforms and transformations in the state.

He announced that as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the Otti administration, project commissioning will span the next 30 days, beginning with one of the 20 completed Smart Schools in Umuahia on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the significance of the newly signed laws, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, said:

“These bills form the fulcrum—the engine block—for all the roads you see, for the infrastructural development across the state, and for the massive reforms underway. That underscores the importance of these laws now passed.”

Uwanna also confirmed that the repositioning of certain agencies under their respective ministries is aimed at enhancing performance and accountability.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs. Ngozi Blessing Felix, praised Governor Otti’s commitment to rural development through the payment of the counterpart fund. She highlighted the Senior Citizens Centre Law as a major step in supporting elderly and vulnerable citizens.

“The Governor is investing in long-term solutions for rural communities. The Senior Citizens law will make life more bearable for our elderly population,” she said.

