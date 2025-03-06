Otti Should Be Benchmark For Future Gov’ship Elections In Nigeria

Share

A political group, Abia For Good Governance, has urged Nigerians to see the good works of Governor Alex Otti, his freedom to work without hindrances from godfathers as benchmark for electing governors in Nigeria.

The group, also known as “Dr Alex Otti Support Group” said the good governance of Governor Otti has given the people of the State the boldness to proudly say they are from Abia State.t

Adding that before 2023, when Abia is as synonymous with infrastructural degradation and recklessness in governance, nobody felt proud of the state.

The group, however, announced that on Friday, 21st of March, 2025, it will in a Banquet in Aba, honour all those who were part of the political struggle of Dr Alex Otti from 2015 to 2023 when he emerged as Governor, stressing that they saw the vision of the new Abia everybody is enjoying today.

Barr. Chilee Iroegbulam, Director General (DG) of the group said that the banquet will go a long way to teach Nigerians that loyalty pays, as political actors are expected to be patient and determined in what they believe in.

Iroegbulam said that one thing everyone should learn from what is happening in Abia today is to ensure that they elect only leaders who are answerable to only the people and not some political godfathers who will derail good governance.

“We’re proud today that anywhere we go, we can proudly say we’re Abians and we have a new Abia of our dream, which our forefathers wanted.

“One thing I’ve learnt from Otti is that anybody who wants to aspire for a leadership position must be independent minded to avoid unnecessary external control.

“As you can see today, Otti is only answerable to Abia people and not some demigods godfathers somewhere because he is not one pushed by any godfather.

“Nobody can remote control him or dictate his projects and activities. You can see how our infrastructure has improved and security strengthened. That’s the government of the people.”

Speaking further on the banquet, the DG said that Otti ventured into politics when the state’s atmosphere was too hot for opposition and a majority of his followers and supporters were

victimized, dehumanized for believing in him, hence the need to honour all those who remained loyal until victory came..

“In 2021, we felt there’s an urgent need for transformation in the leadership of Abia State. We saw other people clamouring for the same thing, but we had to key into the Dr Alex Otti governorship aspiration. By the grace of God, he won.

“We felt that there are people who saw what many people did not see in Dr Alex from when he started till today. You know, in Nigeria, it’s difficult to follow somebody for several years with no form of political appointment. For such people we felt we should thank you them for giving us Otti.”

The group called on the government to continue the tempo on infrastructural development and many improvements that has brought a paradigm shift in Abia and equally urged members of the public not to stop in showing support for the government.

