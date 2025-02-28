Otti Seeks UNDP Partnership For Export Growth Lab In Aba

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has called on the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support the State Government in establishing an export growth laboratory in the commercial city of Aba.

“We believe that there is a whole lot we can learn from you. We as a Government are not really going out looking for donor agencies, if we find, that’s fine but a lot of times when the mindset is for somebody to give you money, you lose the argument.

“So, for us, it’s about, how you can support us to create an export growth Lab in Aba. We are already on it.We have acquired a place in Aba for it,” Governor Otti said when he received the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Governor, who expressed the hope that there was a lot the government could do together with the UNDP added that an average Aba artisan and entrepreneur was innovative and resilient but needed the necessary support to excell.

He regretted the challenge of faking other people’s products, among some of them which he hopes the support would solve.

“They are so innovative, they are so forward thinking, they are so resilient. Even when Aba was a no go area, they remained there.

“The fight we have is the fight about people adulterating food and drinks including medicine. That’s what we are committed to fight and eradicate.

“So, how can we upscale in technology and everything to produce that quality that can be exported? That for me, is what it is about.”

According to him, government does not reduce poverty by giving people money but by provision of jobs and creation of enabling environment for their businesses to thrive saying that in addition to healthcare, education, waste management and road infrastructure, energy is another area his Government is interested in as it is at the final stages of acquiring the Umuahia ring-fenced of Enugu DisCo to have full control of electricity distribution in Abia.

Speaking earlier, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Elsie Attafuah said they were in Abia to see ways of collaboration and support to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through their integrated state offer and development innovation in digital and knowledge economy, trade innovation and financing, energy and accelerated community development.

She said the global body chose Abia because there is verifiable evidence that the State is working,”There is a lot we can try our hands on. The potential of Aba is great.”

Similarly, Governor Otti has assured the Consul General of Republic of Germany to Nigeria, Weert Borner, of the safety of investments as there abound opportunities yearning for partnership with credible organisations in the State.

He also highlighted the vast opportunities available in key sectors, including manufacturing, waste recycling, SME development, and agro-processing and emphasized that Aba held vast potential for SMEs, particularly in leather, textiles, and fashion which investors can explore.



