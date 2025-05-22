Otti Secures 20 Electric Luxury Buses For Abia Public Transport

Share

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Thursday announced that his administration has purchased 20 electric buses to revolutionize public transportation in the state.

The announcement was made during the “Promises Kept Carnival” organized in his honor by the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA) alongside leading private sector stakeholders in Aba.

Governor Otti revealed that within the next month, Abia State would experience a significant shift in its public transport system with the introduction of luxury electric buses that do not rely on petroleum products.

“In the next one month, our transport system will start working. If you look around, you’ll see the bus terminals we’re building, but that’s not where it ends,” he said.

“We’re bringing in 20 electric buses. We’ve paid for them. These buses will be beautiful and will transport people across the state. The major difference is that they won’t use petroleum products but electricity.”

Expressing gratitude to the people of Aba, Governor Otti thanked them for their unwavering support since he left his banking career to join politics in 2014, and pledged to continue serving them diligently.

“I want to thank the people of Aba. Since I left my job in 2014 to contest elections, I’ve received massive support from Aba. In 2015, you voted massively for me, and we won that election. But I guess it wasn’t God’s time. In 2019, we won again, but it still wasn’t God’s time. And in 2023, many had lost hope, but God did it. Let me say that the previous attempts were not due to a lack of effort. We probably made more efforts in 2015 than in 2023, but God sorted everything out. I thank God for the opportunity.”

He concluded, “It’s God who uses man to work. God cannot come down from heaven to do it himself. Therefore, all glory must be given to God.”

