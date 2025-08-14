Otti, S’East Leaders Hail Tinubu Over Peter Eze’s FCC Appointment

South East Leaders, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders across the region have hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Peter Eze as Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

According to a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, the inclusion of Eze, a dynamic young economist and public administrator, is viewed as a bold statement in favour of competence, generational renewal, and inclusiveness in governance, described by various stakeholders as a strategic, merit-based, and youth-empowering choice.

Governor Alex Otti, in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, warmly congratulated all newly appointed Commissioners from the South-East region, singling out Hon. Obinna Oriaku (Abia) while also commending the inclusion of Mr. Peter Eze (Enugu), Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso (Imo), Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria (Anambra), and Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka (Ebonyi).

According to the Abia Governor, the Federal Character Commission is a vital institution designed to ensure fairness and balance in Nigeria’s governance structure, saying, “Since the Commission’s establishment, its core duty has been to implement and enforce the Federal Character Principle in order to guarantee equity in the distribution of public offices and socio-economic opportunities among our federating units”.

He urged the newly appointed commissioners to approach their duties with patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility to the Nigerian people, stressing that their decisions would shape national unity and development.

From Enugu North, Mrs Oby Promise Ajih, All Progressives Congress, APC House of Representatives candidate for Udenu/Igbo Eze North Federal Constituency in the 2023/2024 rerun election, issued a goodwill message praising President Tinubu for recognising Eze’s capacity.

Speaking on behalf of her constituents, she described the appointment as “a proud moment for the Aji community, Igbo Eze North, and Enugu State as a whole,” affirming her belief that Eze would serve with integrity and vision.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), through its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, described President Tinubu’s choice of Peter Eze as “timely, strategic, and merit-based.”

Onwubiko noted that the FCC’s role is becoming increasingly crucial in addressing complaints of marginalisation, ethnic bias, and uneven access to federal resources.

HURIWA also commended the President for appointing other credible individuals to the FCC, noting that such decisions help bridge regional trust gaps. “Peter’s appointment is not political tokenism; it is the recognition of competence. His diverse background in governance, business, and media gives him the tools to succeed,” Onwubiko concluded.

The National Conscience Alliance (NCA), a respected civil society organisation, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr. Nuhu Abubakar, and Secretary General, Arc. Anayo Sixtus hailed the appointment as a reflection of the President’s responsiveness to calls for greater youth representation in national governance.

“President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his love and trust for the youth by appointing individuals of capacity to sensitive positions. Peter Eze’s antecedents speak volumes from his track record in driving organisational growth to his advocacy for sustainable development; he represents the very best of Enugu State,” the NCA stated.

Mazi Ezenwa Onyirimba, National Director of the Youth and Student Council of the APC and Chairman of the South-East Youth Stakeholders Forum, expressed “deep gratitude” to President Tinubu for appointing a youth of proven capacity to a sensitive national role.

He added that Eze’s appointment will inspire many young Nigerians to believe in public service as a viable path to making a difference, emphasising that the FCC’s success depends on energetic, principled leaders who can stand for fairness and justice.

Similarly, the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK) Grassroots Movement of Nigeria for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led by Convener Alhaji Muritala Mohamed and Secretary General Dr. Ejike Nwangwu, described Eze as “a symbol of the new energy needed in governance.”

The group stressed that his selection shows President Tinubu’s belief in the capacity of young leaders. “We see in him the potential to deliver impactful representation for Enugu State and inspire the next generation of political leaders,” they added.

Chief Paschal Okechukwu Mbawuike, Senior Vice Chairman and CEO of Paschal Mbawuike & Co. Worldwide, through his Chief of Staff, Emmanuel T. Dennis, also congratulated Eze, commending President Tinubu for making what he described as “a noble and deliberate choice.” He expressed confidence that Eze will “do a good job for the people of Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Born in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Peter Ogbonna Eze is an economist, public administrator, and business leader with a rich international background in management, leadership, and strategic partnerships.

He has served as Special Assistant to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South-East Development Commission, where he played key roles in legislative research, policy advisory, and constituency development initiatives.