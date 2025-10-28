Otti: Road Infrastructure Critical To Economic, Social Devt

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has explained that his administration’s focus on road infrastructure is one of the key areas of attention because it holds the key to sustainable economic and social development of any society.

The governor said while flagging off the construction of the 13.5 Ariam-Usaka Ring Road in Ikwuano LGA, that roads herald new economic investments that bring transformation to lives and livelihood of the people declaring that the Ariam-Usaka Ring Road would ultimately transform not only the immediate community but Ikwuano LGA into the next frontlines of opportunities and prosperity.

The Ariam-Usaka Ring Road, according to him, has been designed as an economic enabler for the people of Ikwuano in particular and the entire Abia at large, because of the interconnectivity of agriculture and general scope of entrepreneurship in the area.

He disclosed that plans were underway to commence other road projects development design and execution when the 2026 budget cycle begins.