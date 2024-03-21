Otti Reveals Why Abia Govt Yet To Increase Workers’ Salaries

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has revealed why the State Government has not increased the salaries of civil servants in the state as he assured the citizens that he has broken his campaign promise to raise employee pay.

Governor Otti who made this disclosure on Wednesday while briefing reporters in Umuahia, the state capital said the availability of funding in the government disposal determines whether the compensation review will be implemented.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I have not withdrawn my promise to increase workers’ salaries, but implementing it will depend on the availability of funds; hence, a committee has been working on it.

“Two days ago, the Islamic Development Bank approved the sum of $125 million as a loan for us to implement the budget.”

New Telegraph recalls that Otti signed the N567.2 billion 2024 Appropriations Bill into law in December of last year.

To finance the 2024 budget, the state had, however, budgeted to borrow 71% of the total.