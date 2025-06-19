Otti Restores Power Supply To ABSU

Share

Governor Alex Otti has fulfilled his promise to restore public power supply to Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, the development marks the completion of the first phase of the ABSU Power Restoration Project, with electricity now being distributed to various parts of the campus.

Governor Otti had earlier pledged to restore electricity to the university and its environs during a visit, in addition to promising the construction of new faculties of Agriculture and Law, as well as a 5,000-capacity student hostel.

Kanu noted that the second phase of the power project would commence upon necessary approvals. He also disclosed that renovation work on the ABSU hostel was progressing on schedule, with electrical and plumbing installations already completed. The building, he said, would soon be handed over to the university authorities.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, revealed that the state government has initiated the process of transferring regulatory authority from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the newly created Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority.

“In terms of power, we have started the process of transferring regulatory authority from NERC to the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority. The process takes about six months, and once completed, we will be able to regulate all electricity-related operations in the state—from generation and transmission to distribution and metering,” Monday said.

He further disclosed that the long-awaited CKC Water Scheme in Aba would soon be flagged off. “We’ve concluded all modalities for the rehabilitation of the CKC Water Scheme, which will provide potable water to parts of Aba and its environs,” he added.

On the security situation in the state, the Information Commissioner acknowledged recent security breaches in the Umunneochi area that resulted in fatalities. He assured that the state’s security agencies have been placed on high alert and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to activating all security measures to restore peace in the area.

