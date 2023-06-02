Otti Reopens Abia Market, Appoints Sole Administrator

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has reopened the Umuehilegbu Industrial Market in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state after it was closed down for some time due to leadership crises.

Timothy Iheke Kalu was appointed by Governor Otti as the sole administrator of the market for the duration of three months, during which he is expected to work with various unions in the market to resolve all issues that led to the closure of the market.

The new market sole administrator is also expected to institute proper leadership, which would enable the market to function seamlessly during his three-month reign.