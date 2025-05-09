Otti Recovers Aba Mega Complex For Govt

Share

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has officially announced the recovery and full acquisition of the long-abandoned Aba Mega Mall complex, strategically located along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway in Osisioma Local Government Area.

The once-stalled commercial hub has now reverted to the ownership of the Abia State Government after over a decade of abandonment and unresolved ownership disputes.

Otti made the announcement during the grand finale of a three-day mega crusade organized by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, held within the complex.

Addressing thousands of worshippers, he revealed that the government had resolved all lingering issues surrounding the property by settling outstanding claims from all vested interests, including private investors and financial institutions.

“I want to say that the place where you are—before now there was a dispute—but just about three weeks ago, we resolved the dispute, paid off everybody that was being owed, and the place has reverted to the State Government,” Otti declared, to enthusiastic applause from attendees.

The governor emphasized that the takeover was achieved without the use of force. “We didn’t want to use force. We called all of them: how much are you being owed? We paid all—even their bankers. So this place has become full property of Abia State Government,” he said, noting that the mall had remained dormant for years despite significant investments from previous administrations.

The Aba Mega Mall, which last hosted the inaugural Aba International Trade Fair in December 2023, was initially conceived as a commercial landmark but fell into disrepair and inactivity. Governor Otti assured that the vast complex would soon be put to productive use, aligning with his administration’s vision for economic revival and infrastructural development.

He extended gratitude to the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, for bringing the crusade to Aba, assuring continued government support for future events. The governor also delivered a message of spiritual encouragement, urging worshippers to remain patient and faithful, noting that “God works in mysterious ways and with time.”

Reflecting on his own journey to office, he stated, “My election as Governor came at God’s time, using the instrumentality of the returning officer, Prof. Nnenna Otti, to answer the people’s prayer. God cannot be stampeded.”

Highlighting the progress made in Abia State under his leadership over the past 23 months, Governor Otti promised that the achievements so far are only a glimpse of what lies ahead.

In response, Pastor Muoka thanked the Governor for his presence and support, and led the congregation in prayer for Otti, his family, and his administration, asking for divine guidance and provision to complete the transformational work underway across the State.

