Otti Reaffirms Support For Culture, Creative Economy At Talent Hunt

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting culture, arts, and the creative economy as a vital tool for youth empowerment and economic growth.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Abia Beyond Creativity Talent Hunt, Governor Otti described the initiative as a flagship program of the present administration aimed at discovering, empowering, and showcasing the immense creative talents of Abia youths.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, noted that the government places a high premium on the creative potential of the youth, stressing that art, culture, and innovation are key to the future of Abia’s economy.

He urged the young talents to believe in themselves and embrace the challenge as critical agents in the transformational leadership journey being championed in the State.