Otti Reaffirms Support For Culture, Creative Economy At Creativity Talent Hunt

Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to promoting culture, arts, and the creative economy as vital tools for youth empowerment and economic growth. Speaking at the grand finale of the Abia Beyond Creativity Talent Hunt, Governor Otti described the initiative as a flagship programme of the present administration aimed at discovering, empowering, and showcasing the immense creative talents of youths in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, the governor also noted that the state government places high premium on the creative potential of the youth, stressing that art, culture, and innovation are key to the future of the state’s economy.

He urged the discovered talents to believe in themselves and embrace the challenge as critical agents in the transformational leadership journey being championed in the state by the current administration. In his remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Creative Economy, Hon. Matthew Ekwuribe, explained that the talent hunt seeks to promote innovation, talent and cultural excellence as core pillars in repositioning Abia’s creative economy for global relevance.

He appreciated Governor Otti for his continued support and visionary leader- ship in the state. Also, the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Hon. Nwaobilo Ananaba, commended the youths for expressing their God given talents, describing the event as a celebration of creativity and innovation. He encouraged participants to continue nurturing their skills and shaping the world through their unique gifts. Highlight of the event was the eventual emergence of Master Kelechi Calvin as the overall winner of this year’s edition of the talent