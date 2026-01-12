Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has reacted to growing criticism of his administration, pushing back against claims made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala regarding ongoing projects in the state.

Otti’s reaction followed comments made by Ogala, who publicly supported Senator Kalu’s assertion that some projects being showcased by the current government were originally executed during his time in office.

In a video that circulated widely on social media, the actress alleged that Governor Otti’s administration was merely refurbishing existing roads rather than delivering new infrastructure.

Addressing the issue at a public event, Governor Otti urged residents of Abia State to remain focused and ignore what he described as deliberate attempts to distract his government.

READ ALSO:

He downplayed the criticisms, suggesting that they were coming from a small group whose views do not reflect the reality on the ground.

The governor described the allegations as baseless and accused his detractors of trying to divert attention from reforms and development efforts underway in the state.

He maintained that his administration remains committed to its agenda and would not be shaken by what he termed unnecessary noise.

Otti also reassured his supporters that the progress being recorded under his leadership was purposeful, adding that he believes his government is part of a larger vision that cannot be derailed by criticism.

He concluded by urging Abians not to be discouraged by the comments, stressing that his focus remains on delivering tangible results and improving the lives of residents across the state, regardless of opposition or public attacks.