Otti Probes Non-Remittance Of NLC’s 10% Dues Checkoff As Ajaero Appeals To Govs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President Joe Ajaero has appealed to governors to ensure the direct remittance of the statutory 10 per cent monthly checkoff to the national body via the state labour congresses.

He made the call when he visited Abia State Governor Alex Otti in his Nvosi home in the Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area on Wednesday. Ajaero also appealed to Otti to donate a parcel of land for the construction of a befitting secretariat for the state chapter of the NLC.

He hailed the governor’s transformational strides, particularly his prioritization of workers’ welfare and the renovation of Abia State University Uturu hostels, among other developments.

Otti approved a parcel of land for the construction of the Abia NLC secretariat and pledged to support the building project. He also assured the delegation that an operational vehicle would be provided for the union.