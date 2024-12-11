Otti Presents N750bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti yesterday presented a budget of N750, 282, 200, 000.00 for 2025 to the House of Assembly for consideration.

Christened Budget of Sustained Momentum, the budget allocated N611.7 billion, representing 82 per cent to capital expenditure, with N138.6 billion, representing 18 per cent of the budget, for recurrent expenditure.

The budget represents about 30 per cent increase from the 2024 budget which was N523 billion. Presenting the budget estimate, Otti said his government took into account the prevailing harsh fiscal and economic headwinds such as inflation and exchange rate instability.

He said with the 2024 fiscal provisions he met the expectations of the people and promised to do more in the coming year.

The governor said he has earmarked N13 billion to establish agro-industrial processing zones in 3 local government areas of the state namely — Bende, Ukwa and Umunneochi even as he budgeted N55 billion for various on-going and new road projects in the 2025 financial year.

