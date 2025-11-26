Otti Presents N1.016trn 2026 Budget Proposal To Abia Assembly

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has presented the proposed 2026 budget estimate of N1,016,228,072,651.99 (one trillion, sixteen billion, two hundred and twenty-eight million, seventy-two thousand, six hundred and fifty-one-naira, ninety-nine kobo) to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Christened, “Budget of Acceleration and New Possibilities,“ it shows a 13% increase from the 2025 appropriation and “designed to fast-track infrastructural expansion, deepen social services, bolster security and consolidate ongoing economic reforms.”

Presenting the budget on the floor of the House in Umuahia, Governor Otti said that 80% of the entire budget, amounting to N811,813,769,862.24, (eight hundred and eleven billion, eight hundred and thirteen million, seven hundred and sixty nine thousand, eight hundred and sixty two naira, twenty four kobo), has been earmarked for capital expenditure, while N204,414,302,789.75, (two hundred and four billion, four hundred and fourteen million, three hundred and two thousand, seven hundred and eighty nine naira, seventy five kobo) representing 20% of the budget would be committed to recurrent expenditures.

He announced that the target for 2026 is that all recurrent expenditures shall be funded from the State’s IGR receipts, while what is raised from external sources would be committed strictly to infrastructural development

He listed other expected revenues to include N83.2 billion from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), N67.1 billion from VAT collections, N26.5 billion in grants and aids, and N168 billion from other federal revenue channels, bringing total projected revenue to N607.2 billion.

“Our combined revenue projection from internal and external sources for 2026 is N607.2 billion, leaving us a balance of N409 billion. The deficit, 40% of the entire outlay, shall be sourced from the loan markets at concessionary rates. In line with the fiscal disposition of this administration”, the Governor said.

He emphasised that his administration would not borrow to finance recurrent expenditures, but borrowing would be undertaken only for “projects that will ultimately liquidate the loans in the medium to long term.

“A total outlay of N811.8 billion for capital projects represents a 32% jump from our 2025 proposal, which stood at N726.4billion,” he said. “Conversely, the size of the envelope for recurrent expenditure has been raised by 33% from last year’s figure, which stood at N136 billion.

“The increase,” he explained, “Is to enable us to support critical day-to-day administrative functions and effectively meet our obligations to personnel, especially with the addition of thousands of new employees to the payroll.”