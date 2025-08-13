Otti Praises Tinubu For S’East Appointments

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Wednesday, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Obinna Oriaku as the Commissioner representing Abia State in the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

This is as Governor Otti tasked Oriaku to see his appointment as an opportunity to offer selfless and people-oriented services to the nation.

The Governor also congratulated other appointees from the South East, viz, Mr. Peter Eze from Enugu, Jerry Alagbaoso from Imo, Nnoli Nkechi Gloria from Anambra and Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka from Ebonyi state.

Otti, in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by their appointment.

Otti assured that he will, at all times, render support to the appointees when and where necessary, to ensure that they succeed.

The governor said, “Since the body was established to ensure the implementation and enforcement of the Federal Character Principle of fairness and equity in the distribution of public positions and socio-economic opportunities among the various federating units of the Republic, those who have been appointed in this commission must be given the necessary support that would enable them make the desired impact in strengthening our democracy and engendering peace, unity and development in Nigeria.”