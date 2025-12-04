Otti Pledges Full Support To New ACCIMA President

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has assured the new president of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Mazi Jude Nwosu, of his administration’s full support to make Abia a premier business hub.

The governor made the pledge at the investiture ceremony of Nwosu as the 18th President of ACCIMA, held at the main hall of the Aba Sports Club.

He urged the incoming president to lead with vision, integrity, and fear of God, stressing that the success of ACCIMA is crucial to Aba’s growth and Abia State’s overall economic development.

Governor Otti, represented at the event by his Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Salome Obiukwu, said Nwosu’s leadership comes at a pivotal time, noting the administration’s commitment to improving infrastructure, strengthening the business environment, and fostering public-private partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Jani Ibrahim, president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), represented by former NACCIMA president Ideh John Udeagbala, expressed confidence that ACCIMA will continue to thrive under Nwosu’s leadership.

Humphrey Ngonadi, President of the South-East Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (SECCIMA), represented by Sir Emma Nwakpadolo, former ACCIMA president, commended the outgoing president, Geoffrey Uzoagbara, for ensuring a smooth leadership transition and welcomed the new president, describing him as highly experienced and well-prepared for the role.

Outgoing ACCIMA president Uzoagbara appreciated chamber members for their support during his tenure, highlighting the economic challenges faced, including subsidy removals, tax reforms, and fluctuating exchange rates but noted that advocacy efforts had gradually stabilized the economy.

He further said his administration attracted over 35 new members and strengthened ACCIMA’s relations with key organizations such as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NEPC, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NAFDAC, and SON.

In his address, Mazi Jude Nwosu thanked members for their confidence and outlined a clear agenda: evangelising the gospel of the new Abia to attract investments, amplifying members’ voices, creating an enabling environment for businesses, and promoting sustainable development initiatives.

Nwosu emphasized that ACCIMA serves as a platform where ideas are born, partnerships are forged, and opportunities are harnessed. He pledged that his administration will foster collaboration between the public and private sectors while aligning its programs with the state government’s vision.

“As we embark on this journey together, let us draw inspiration from the resilience and dynamism that characterise our great city, Aba, and the nation at large. Let us harness our collective potential to create a thriving economy that benefits all,” Nwosu said.

The investiture coincides with Abia’s ongoing transformation under Governor Otti, whose policies have revitalized infrastructure, security, and governance, positioning the state for accelerated economic growth.