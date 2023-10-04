‘Otti Plans To Sponsor Violence In Imo Guber Poll’ – APC Chieftain

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has been accused by the the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Audu Shuaibu of plotting to sponsor violence in the forthcoming Imo State Gubernatorial election to scare away voters.

New Telegraph reports that Otti had, during a Labour Party (LP) campaign in Owerri, Imo State capital, urged the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma, to start preparing his handover note before his imminent defeat at the poll.

However, Shuaibu, while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, warned Otti to steer clear of Imo State ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

The APC chieftain questioned the audacity of Otti in telling Uzodinma to prepare his handover note, stressing the governor would only hand over to himself.

Shuaibu also urged President Bola Tinubu to caution the Abia State Governor against statements that can instigate crisis and avoid meddling in other states’ affairs.

He also warned politicians and elder statesmen not to make unguarded statements, which he claimed is already building up tension ahead of the November 11 poll.

He said, “It is our duty to speak truth to power and we shall continue to do so until sanity is restored to all levels of governance in Nigeria. It is necessary to draw the attention of Nigerians towards the activities of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who is set to invade Imo State with some members of the Labour Party for the Imo State gubernatorial elections.

“Otti’s mission in Imo is to sponsor violence in the gubernatorial election so that voters will flee in favour of the Labour Pahandoverndidate.

“How can a newly elected governor who is yet to acclimatize himself to office openly declare that the workaholic governor of Imo State should prepare his handover note? We are using this medium to tell Otti that Governor Hope will only hand over to himself and not the Labour Party.

“As we are aware, the Imo State Governorship election is fast approaching alongside Kogi and Bayelsa States. In most parts of the country, elections are made to be a do-or-die affair with political actors willing to do anything to secure their seats but men of good conscience always stand to advocate for peaceful elections. Such are leaders of thought who believe in Nigeria.

“In Imo State, some senior citizens are calling for war with their unguarded statements which is already building up tension ahead of the poll. Mr President must remember his statement that he won’t interfere in any democratic process anywhere in the country.

“Therefore, the president must caution the governor of Abia State against statements that are capable of causing crisis and not to meddle in the affairs of other states.

“If the election is free and fair, Governor Hope Uzodinma will cruise to victory as his works speak for him. The APC-led government of Imo State has shown clearly the difference between good governance and maladministration and it would be wrong to fold our arms and watch a governor from another state cause chaos in Imo State.”