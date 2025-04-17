Otti Peeved With Abandonment Of Eastern Railway Rehabilitation

Share

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has expressed concern over what he described as the discriminatory approach to railway infrastructure rehabilitation in Nigeria, lamenting the abandonment of the Eastern Railway corridor particularly the Umuahia-Enugu section.

Governor Otti voiced his disappointment during a courtesy visit by the management team of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at the Government House, Umuahia.

He questioned why work on the crucial Umuahia-Enugu stretch, which was originally scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, had stalled without explanation.

Despite his concerns, the Governor expressed optimism that the newly appointed NRC leadership would chart a different course and inject both speed and quality into the corporation’s projects.

“The speed with which work was executed on other corridors is in sharp contrast to what we have seen in the South-East, but I believe the new leadership will change that trajectory,” Otti said.

Highlighting the vital role that transportation plays in economic growth, the Governor urged the NRC to prioritize the completion of rail infrastructure across the country, especially in the South-East.

He stressed that modernizing the region’s transport network is central to his administration’s development agenda.

Otti also revealed his government’s ongoing plans to overhaul Abia’s transport system, inspired by the Paddington model in the United Kingdom, where bus terminals and train stations are integrated into a single, vibrant hub.

“We felt it was important to replicate the transport systems we’ve seen elsewhere. Our vision is beyond models like Oshodi we are aiming for a system akin to Paddington in the UK, where bus terminals, trains, and other transit services converge in one location. Paddington never sleeps, and that’s the kind of business environment we want to foster in Umuahia,” Otti stated.

Addressing concerns raised by the NRC regarding the security of its assets in Aba, Governor Otti assured the corporation of his administration’s full support, including the provision of logistics.

He emphasized that his government does not distinguish between federal and state projects when it comes to supporting initiatives that can drive development.

“Our policy is simple we will always collaborate with anyone, whether individuals, corporations, or federal agencies, who have the interest of the state and its people at heart,” the Governor said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said the visit was part of a broader effort to strengthen collaboration with Abia State and revive the long-abandoned Aba-Umuahia rail line.

Opeifa noted that the NRC was committed to adding value to Nigeria’s economy by reducing the cost of transporting goods and services, helping to curb inflation, and ensuring that all major cities in the South-East are fully integrated into the national rail network.

Share