Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has heavily criticised the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for setting up a shadow government, describing it as a treasonous offence.

Governor Otti who spoke at a critical meeting with leaders of workers’ unions in the state vowed to take severe legal action within the framework of the law against the opposition party.

While raising eyebrows over the development, the governor described the move as baseless and an indication of ignorance about Nigeria’s political structure.

READ ALSO:

Recall that the opposition PDP in Abia State had announced the formation of a shadow government in the state, appointing a speaker and shadow commissioners, claiming the move was aimed at holding the ruling administration accountable.

Otti clarified that the nation’s presidential democracy is not familiar with the idea of a shadow administration, adding that he had instructed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, to address the matter decisively within the framework of the law.

“There’s nothing like a shadow government in a presidential democracy. The problem people have is ignorance, and they refuse to be educated. Shadow governments only exist in parliamentary democracies.

“What they have set up is, in essence, a government in exile, and since it is not recognised by law, it is treasonable,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: