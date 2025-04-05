Otti Orders Probe Into Aba Fire Incident

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Friday, ordered a full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak that razed a two-storey building in Aba earlier this week.

Governor Otti who was visibly disturbed by the extent of the damage, issued the directive during a visit to the incident location for an inspection.

Speaking to the victims of the fire outbreak, Otti expressed shock and disappointment over reports that the phone lines of fire service officials in Aba were switched off while the inferno raged, hindering a timely response.

“It’s quite unfortunate that the fire service could not come on time. Normally, they arrive within ten minutes, and I am surprised at the way this one turned out,” Otti stated.

He directed his Senior Special Assistant on Homeland Security to conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the fire was caused by negligence or other factors and to establish why the fire service officers were unreachable during the emergency.

READ ALSO:

“I need to get a report about the fire service officers and why their phones were put off, and this whole place burnt down completely,” he said.

While commiserating with the victims, Otti assured them of the government’s support, including temporary accommodation and other forms of relief to help them get back on their feet. He expressed gratitude that no lives were lost in the incident.

To prevent future occurrences, the governor announced that the enforcement of fire safety protocols, including the compulsory possession of fire extinguishers in all households, would commence immediately across the state.

Narrating their ordeal, the landlord of the building, Mr. Vincent Uzuegbu, and a tenant, Mr. Obinna Obi, said they were asleep when the fire broke out.

They lamented that they lost everything, including personal belongings and essential documents.

Residents of Aba have continued to call on the state government to overhaul the fire service operations and ensure that emergency response systems are functional at all times.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

