Otti Orders Freezing Of All Abia Govt Accounts, Dissolves All Boards

Dr Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State has directed the immediate freezing of all accounts of the Abia State Government and those of its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the state and the Federation.

Recall that Otti who is of the Labour Party (LP) was on Monday, 29th May 2023 sworn in as the new Executive Governor of Abia State, bringing to an end, the 24 years reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to Otti on Media and Publicity in a release he made available to New Telegraph said that all banks and other financial institutions in the country are directed to immediately seize from honouring any cheque, document, instrument or directive of any kind not expressly approved by or emanating from Dr Otti.

“Similarly, Governor Otti has directed the immediate dissolution of all boards of the Abia State Government agencies and parastatals and subsequently ordered the Chief Executives of these organisations to hand over to those next in line to them.”