Otti Opens Door Of Partnership To Delaware, USA Counterpart

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s open-door policy for partnership in various areas of the economy.

Governor Otti told his counterpart from the State of Delaware, USA, Governor Bethany Hall-Long, who came to seek possible areas of partnership, that the government had made remarkable footprints in several sectors, including education, health, sanitation, and power supply, among others, and invited her to a mutually beneficial partnership in any area of her choice.

He said he was committed to social infrastructure transformation because the people needed an enabling environment to ply their trade rather than wait for handouts from governments and organisations to survive, and expressed hope that a collaboration with a State like Delaware in the US would yield positive results.

The governor also explained that the reason for defraying arrears of pension and salaries was to stimulate the economy by putting money in the hands of the people.

“So, I’m pleased to have you here, and it’s also an invitation for partnership, as you said. We would be very happy to work with your team so that we can collaborate. I have fantastic people in my team,” Gov. Otti assured.

He said his administration has invested heavily in education and health, and implemented free and compulsory basic education, including employment of thousands of teachers with a discriminatory compensation package, as well as retrofitting of health care facilities and employment of over 700 medical personnel.

In her speech, the 75th Governor of the State of Delaware, Dr Bethany Hall-Long, said that she is in Abia to seek collaborations with the State Governor, Dr Alex Otti.

Hall-Long identified areas of possible collaborations and assured that she would deploy her years of experience to ensure that the partnership works.

“In my 25 years of experience in the State legislature, lieutenant governor, which is like a deputy governor, and short-term governor of Delaware, I hope that we can leverage on it and build bridges.

“I am so honoured to be with a gentleman who can balance humanity, addressing poverty, security and homelessness while providing jobs, workforce, and use of manufacturing.

“We have a lot we can do together, a lot of connections. There are ideas and opportunities for collaboration with medical supplies. There are a whole lot of things that can be accomplished with the proposed partnership.

“it’s really important that you have the leadership, Sir, that you have accomplished all this in two years. And I know you’ve done it with an incredible team, and with courageous leadership”, Dr Hall-Long stated.

Introducing the Delaware governor earlier, Senator Uche Ekwunife of Anambra State said that Governor Hall-Long is in Abia to collaborate with the State Government in various areas of the economy, “To partner with the State; to bring some grants that will help the people, help the education sector, help the health sector, and help other areas where I don’t know if Governor Otti might want them to partner with the State.”