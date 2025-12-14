Otti Opens Door Of Partnership To Delaware, USA Counterpart

Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s open-door policy for partnership in various areas of the economy.

Governor Otti told his counterpart from the State of Delaware, USA, Governor Bethany Hall-Long who came to seek possible areas of partnership, that the government had made remarkable footprints in several sectors, including education, health, sanitation, and power supply, among others, and invited her to a mutually beneficial partnership in any area of her choice.

He said he was committed to social infrastructure transformation because the people needed an enabling environment to ply their trade rather than wait for handouts from governments and organisations to survive, and expressed hope that collaboration with a State like Delaware in the US would yield positive results.

The governor also explained that the reason for defraying arrears of pension and salaries was to stimulate the economy by putting money in the hands of the people.