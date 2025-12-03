Otti On Cusp Of History With Aba Made Film Project

Background

Saturday, November 22, 2025, was a historic day for Aba, as the popularly known industrial Enyimba City was in celebratory mood, playing hosting to numbers of the crème de la crème of the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood), who converged on the city for a milestone event.

The prestigious Aba Town Hall hosted this historic gathering that witnessed the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, formally flagging-off the Aba Made Film Project, titled: ‘The Chronicles of Enyimba City’.

The ceremony, which was long in coming, featured a synopsis of the ‘Aba Made Film Project – The Chronicles of Enyimba City’, presented by the project’s Technical Director, Dr Prospect Nlemchukwu. In attendance along with top government officials, were prominent Nollywood superstars and musicians, including Bob Manuel Udokwu, Chinedu Ikedieze, Nkeiru Slyvanus, Joyce Kalu, Charles Ozuruigbo, Uche Elendu, Ola Daniels, Paul Udonsi, Amaechi Anaekwe, Elvis Chibuikem, Dr Martins Okechukwu (J. Martins), Emelogu Muruako (Ruffcoin), and Chinweuba Ubani (Exnel).

Cradle of entertainment

Addressing the crowd of entertainers and investors at the Aba Town Hall, Otti did not waste time in going deep into his campaign promise to reassure everyone that plans to establish an entertainment village in Abia State, which will help Aba to reclaim its historical position as the ‘Cradle of Entertainment’ in Nigeria, are in top gear.

He said he is looking at a situation where everybody in the entertainment industry will relocate to their original home, Aba, where everything started, noting that it is the duty and responsibility of the government to create the enabling environment for that to happen.

On the Aba Made Film Project, which is a documentary/movie project of the Abia State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, in conjunction with the Aba Made Film Project Team, Otti assured of total support of his government.

This is as he declared: “I want to say that this (Aba) is actually the cradle of entertainment. The Nollywood you hear about today started right here in Aba. “If you are old enough, you will remember the days of Pound Road, Aba; Iweka Road, Onitsha; and then Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Idumota, Lagos.”

Developmental strides

He listed some major infrastructure and social investment projects of his administration, to include urban renewal, enhanced security, free education, improved healthcare, and a modern public transport system powered partly by electric vehicles. Otti stressed that there is no more room for “stomach infrastructure” in Abia, saying: “We’re not afraid to say we will not do what we wouldn’t do no matter how much you preach on it. ‘Stomach infrastructure’ is a no-no.

“This government is about creating an enabling environment and not about stomach infrastructure. We’ve seen the effect of stomach infrastructure for 24 years, and where has it taken Abia to? “Stomach infrastructure says share money, but this government doesn’t share money.

What we do is to use the money to work for you. “This government will ensure that you have good roads, ensure that the environment is clean and tidy and ensure that you have maximum security. “Sometimes we don’t sleep to ensure that people sleep. We provide for your healthcare and ensure that children go to school free of charge. I think no stomach infrastructure is more than that.”

Speaking further on innovation and improved infrastructure, Otti said: “We’ve brought in some electric vehicles to bring the cost of transportation very low. “You would have probably seen the report that was released earlier in the week, where Abia State was rated the best in terms of intra-city transportation. We’ve not even started yet.

“The buses are on their way. We’re building about 40 bus stations in Aba, 30 in Umuahia, and two bus terminals. Most of you live in Lagos, and you know what Planet Project did with Oshodi; that’s exactly what they’ll replicate here. “And those buses will start running by or before Christmas this year. They are not buses like ‘Molue’ that elites cannot ride on. I, as a governor, can ride on it, and you, as a citizen, can as well ride on it. Everybody will ride on it.’’

Overcoming challenges

Speaking on the realisation of the Aba Made Film Project and the challenges ahead, Otti reassured everyone when he said: “I like to reassure you that this government is ready. “I know you’ll struggle with hotel accommodation and all that. But note that we are not also ignoring that. Before the end of this month, Radisson Blu will flag off the reconstruction of Enyimba Hotel. “And it’s going to be a five-star Radisson Blu in Aba.

The contract has been awarded. It’s not just going to be a hotel; there’s going to be an international convention centre around there. We’re replicating what Radisson Blu did in Kigali (Rwanda). “Early next year, we’ll flag off the construction of another five-star hotel in Umuahia, where you currently have the Abia Hotel right now. I beg you all to relax; our best is still on the way.”

Open for business

Speaking to all the superstars that will be starring in the movie, Otti said: “We’re open for business. We will support the Aba Made Film Project till the end.

I saw that there’ll be up to 2000 people participating. Please go get your stuff; let’s do it and do it well.” The Commissioner for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Mr Matthew Ekwuribe, described the Aba Film Project as a catalyst capable of restoring Aba to its former glory.

He expressed optimism that the project would spotlight the rich cultural heritage and vibrant economic landscape of Aba to the world and thanked Governor Otti for his commitment to advancing the creative economy.

Boosting Abia’s image, economic status

Veteran actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, delivered the keynote address, titled: ‘Elevating Abia’s Image Through Cinematic Excellence’, and explained the strategic imperative of the Aba Film Project. He stressed that it is not merely a cinematic undertaking but rather a multidimensional strategic initiative that unequivocally demands the expertise of seasoned cinematic professionals to realise its great potential.

Udokwu said that when executed with precision, artistry, and the highest standards of production, the Aba Made Film Project possesses the singular capacity to significantly bolster the public image and economic vitality of Abia State and by extension, the entire South-east geo-political zone.

He added: “What began as a docudrama, a vital chronicle focused on our indigenous ‘Aba-made’ products, has the potential for radical transformation and can be meticulously sculpted into a theatrical cinematic feature with the power to fundamentally elevate the perception and, crucially, the global marketability of these proudly local commodities.” According to Udokwu: “Nollywood has achieved remarkable maturity and now possesses the undeniable potential to stand at parity with the operational standards and global influence of Hollywood.”

He said that the Aba Made Film Project stands a chance of becoming a blockbuster vision for regional prominence, as the potential resonance of the project can be analogised with global cinematic blockbusters such as ‘Shaka Zulu’ or ‘Coming to America’. “This is precisely the calibre of film that is capable of creating enduring cohesion across families and disparate regions while simultaneously providing an unprecedented economic impetus to Aba, capturing the national zeitgeist and becoming the central subject of national discourse.”

Speaking further he said: “When I was first apprised of this ground-breaking endeavour and learnt that His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, had assumed the mantle of Ambassador and Executive Producer, my conviction was immediate: this production is destined to be among the finest cinematic offerings to ever emerge from the African continent.

“For those unaware, His Excellency and I share the legacy of the same hallowed academic institution, a bond founded on a mutual, uncompromising belief in excellence. The indispensable role of expertise. “A compelling narrative, however brilliant, risks being rendered less than captivating without the confluence of capable human capital, stateof-the-art equipment, and an accomplished technical ensemble.

“My confidence was fully solidified when I enquired of Francis Ifeakandu, the producer, concerning the directorial leadership. Upon hearing the name Dr Prospect Mlemchukwu, a distinguished Nigerian Hollywood director resident in Hollywood, California, whose illustrious career spans decades of impactful work, I was reassured.

“His cinematic endeavours have garnered international acclaim, evidenced by prestigious accolades, including recognition from the Black Filmmakers Hall of Fame and the esteemed Hollywood and African Prestigious Award (HAPAward) for Best Director. “I unequivocally stated to Francis that the project rests in exceptionally competent hands. I have every confidence that this film is poised not only to secure multiple international distinctions but also to generate substantial revenue streams, thereby creating the financial bedrock for future, equally powerful cinematic ventures emanating from Abia State.”

Udokwu said he is immensely proud of the diligent and revolutionary groundwork laid by Ifeakandu, as his visionary and idealistic conceptualisation has provided the indispensable foundation for this monumental undertaking. Noting: “With Dr Alex Otti’s transformative, visionary leadership steering the course of Abia State, the timing for the realisation of a project of this scale could not be more auspicious.

“I know with certainty that this collaborative team is capable of nothing less than re-establishing a form of Hollywood influence right here in Abia. “Furthermore, this formidable team possesses the institutional knowledge necessary to assist His Excellency in the conceptualisation and development of a worldclass film village, a permanent artistic and economic asset for Abia State.”

Commendations

Abia-born actor, Mr Chinedu Ikedieze, while speaking on behalf of other Nollywood artistes, commended the infrastructure revolution of the Governor Alex Otti-led administration and thanked the governor for his love and commitment to taking the state to greater heights. Matilda Anyamele, Special Assistant to Otti on Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, said that the Aba Made Film Project is a milestone in the state’s journey to harness its cultural and creative potential.

According to Anyamele: “Aba, known as Enyimba City, is renowned for its entrepreneurial spirit, rich traditions, and contributions to Nigeria’s commerce and arts. This film project is more than a narrative of our past; it is a celebration of our resilience, innovation, and the indomitable Enyimba spirit.

“It seeks to tell the authentic story of Aba, a city of artisans, traders, and creators, to the world, spotlighting our cultural heritage and economic potentials.” She said that the Aba Made Film Project is an invitation to all within and outside Enyimba City to witness the unfolding narrative of a community that is shaping Nigeria’s cultural and economic landscape.