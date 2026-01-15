Otti Offers Sustenance, Scholarships To Children, Spouses Of Slain Security Officials

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced a welfare package, including sustenance support and scholarships up to tertiary level, for the children of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The governor made the announcement on Wednesday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held in Umuahia, noting that the sacrifices of gallant security personnel who died while serving the state deserved recognition and reward.

According to Otti, the state government has committed to supporting the families left behind by the fallen officers.

“United in the grief of their passing but thankful for their faithful devotion, we shall continue to pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of Lance Corporals Aminu Sani, Muazu Abdullahi, George Sylvanus, and OSED Baba,” the governor said.

“We have since made a commitment to provide for the welfare of the spouses and children of the deceased personnel — offering channels of sustenance to the adults and scholarships for the children to continue their education up to tertiary level.

“Note that we have also extended the same package to other families of fallen officers in the police and other security agencies who lost their lives in the last one year.”

Governor Otti recalled the events of January 15, 1966, which marked Nigeria’s first military coup, and January 15, 1970, when the country reunited after the civil war. He said the nation must learn from history.

“The lessons from those tragic events include the dangers of simplistic assumptions, the errors of single narratives, the long-term consequences of eroding trust in institutions, and the perils of recklessness,” he said.

He described the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day as an opportunity to express gratitude to men and women in uniform who have chosen to serve the nation selflessly.

“This occasion offers us a special opportunity to express our collective gratitude to compatriots who have chosen to serve our nation in uniform — men and women for whom the fear of death means nothing if it serves a higher purpose,” Otti stated.

“What we are doing today is essentially a tribute to courage and the ethos that makes our armed forces truly remarkable. It is a moment to honour the memories of family members, friends, and colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to celebrate those whose bravery continues to keep the fabric of our sovereignty intact.”

The governor added that the ceremony was also a call for reflection and renewed commitment to the ideals for which the fallen heroes lived and died.

He expressed appreciation to members of the armed forces and other security agencies for their unwavering dedication to peace and security across communities in Abia State.