Otti Offers Support To Private Varsities With Shared Vision Of Greater Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has assured the people of the state that he would continue to provide an enabling environment in support of investments in education, especially those that share his vision of a better Abia State.

The governor disclosed this while addressing the maiden matriculating students of Lux Mundi University, a private university located at Umuahia, and the unveiling of the university’s Chancellor, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji. Governor Otti, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu charged the students to imbibe the virtue of self-motivation in order to achieve higher academic standards in life.

Speaking further at the university campus at Ndagbo Afaraukwu Umuahia, he also urged them to remain focused and committed to their studies as there was no short cut to success.

He affirmed that the establishment of the institution was in line with his vision of revitalising the education sector to enable students from the state to compete favourably with their counterparts nationally and internationally.

The governor, however, lauded the Founder and Proprietor of the university, Prof Gabriel Okenwa for achieving the feat and for citing the university in the state, even as he congratulated the students on being the pioneer students of the institution.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim, who the institution’s Faculty of Management Sciences was named after, assured the authorities of the private university of his continued support to the university, even as he expressing hope that it would become one of the best in West Africa.

Earlier in his remarks, the Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof Gabriel Okenwa, said the university stands on a foundation that extended beyond mere academic rigour, explaining that the institution was conceived to illuminate humanity.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for his sustained support to him, the traditional rulers in Umuahia and all who contributed in making his vision a reality. Okenwa, however, assured the people that the university management would do its best to make it a great citadel of learning.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the university and the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, expressed gratitude to the owners of the university for the confidence reposed in him to serve in that capacity and assured them that he would do his best to expand the network of partnership with local and international institutions.

