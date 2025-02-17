Otti Moves To Free Rest Of Abia From EEDC

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti is planning to make the state acquire a 60 per cent stake in the power assets of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The aim is to free the Umuahia ringed fence area, comprising eight local governments, cutting across Abia Central and Abia North zones, and place them under the service area of Geometric Power Limited, which supplies electricity to 53 per cent of Abia.

Geometric Power currently supplies power to the Aba ringed fence area comprising nine local governments — Aba North, Aba South, Isiala Ngwa-North, Isiala Ngwa South, Obingwa, Osisioma, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa-East and Ukwa-West.

However, Otti is targeting stable power supply and distribution to all parts of the state hence the move to free the entire state from the service sphere of EEDC.

The Umuahia ring-fenced area covers Umuahia-North, Umuahia-South, and Ikwuano in Abia Central and the entire five Local Government Areas of Abia-North Zone – Aro – chukwu, Bende, Isiukwuato, Ohafia and Umunneochi. Otti underscored the importance of ensuring a fair deal, both for the Government and the Seller, Interstate Electrics Limited.

