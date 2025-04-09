Share

The Governor, Abia State Alex Otti described the death of Diamond Bank Plc founder, Dr Pascal Dozie, as a huge loss to the nation.

Otti sends his condolence message in a statement issued by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, on Wednesday in Umuahia the state capital.

New Telegraph recalls that the late Dozie, also the first Chairman, MTN Nigeria, died on Tuesday, April 8, just a day before his 86th birthday.

Otti said that Dozie was an accomplished figure who made indelible marks across various sectors of human endeavour as a renowned entrepreneur and icon in the banking industry.

Otti further stated that his death had created a huge vacuum that would be difficult to fill. He commiserated with the family and prayed God to grant his soul a peaceful repose.

“He was a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and statesman who recorded visible achievements across different fields of human endeavor.

“He impacted humanity positively and wrote his name in gold in many areas. It is fair for us to say that he led a fulfilled life.

“His contributions to society will be a lasting legacy; he was a source of inspiration to the younger generation.” he said.