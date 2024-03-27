Otti Mourns Death Of 3 Medical Students Of Abia Varsity

Alex Otti, Abia State Governor has expressed deep sadness over the death of three medical students of Abia State University (ABSU) Uturu.

The students died in a road accident that occurred last Thursday on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway while travelling back to their destinations from the campus after the induction of their senior colleagues, who had just graduated from the university.

Two others, who were travelling in the same salon car, survived.

Otti, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, regretted that the state lost the three young medical students at a time the government was making progress at revamping both the education and health sectors of the state’s economy, which had been in a critical state of dilapidation and neglect before he assumed office nine months ago.

Otti said in the statement, “I am indeed saddened by the death of these young prospective medical doctors, who, I’m told, were returning from the university’s graduation ceremony.

“We were all looking forward to them graduating from school and joining their professional colleagues to help us uplift the standard and quality of medical practice in the state.

“This is particularly painful to me because the graduation ceremony they attended was the first since accreditation for the training of doctors was restored to the College of Medicine Abia State University and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, after over two years of suspension under the previous government in the state.

“I have already despatched two senior members of the Abia State Government to convey our commiserations and offer of support in this moment of grief to the parents and guardians of the five students involved in the accident, including the two, who survived.

“I would like to further use this medium to express my heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of the deceased students, over this tragedy and painful loss.

“I also sympathise with the authorities of the Abia State University, Uturu, and pray that the Almighty God will comfort all and heal the pain of this sad incident.”