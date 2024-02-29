Otti Meets Akpata, LP NWC, Assures Of Support

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has pledged to support the Labour Party (LP) Governorship candidate in Edo State, Barr. Olumide Akpata including reconciliation of aggrieved aspirants in the just concluded congress that produces Akpata, to enable him emerge victorious in the election.

Speaking after a close door meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC), the Governorship candidate as well as other governorship aspirants at the just concluded primary elections in Edo, Governor Otti expressed confidence in Akpata’s capacity to fly the party’s flag in the September Edo governorship elections.

Otti: “We discussed the affairs of the party. You can see both the candidate and aspirants, so we sat down together, took a report of what happened, looked at all the issues so that we could have some reconciliations, ready for the election that would happen later in the year.”

According to him, “Reconciliation is very vital. People sometimes after an election get offended and it can always happen, so, I can assure you that there is a lot of progress that we have made today. ”

Also, the National Chairman of Labour Party, Barr. Julius Abure, said they were in Abia to discuss the outcome of their primary elections with Governor Otti as leader of the party .

“We just concluded our party primaries in Edo and the fall out of it is what you see us dealing with today under the leadership of His Excellency the Governor of Abia State. We were able to bring most of the aspirants together with the candidate in order to have a formidable force that would go into the campaign. I am sure all the gray areas that the aspirants were having have been sorted out today. I’m sure that we are coming out more united , we are coming out stronger and will be able to face the challenges in Edo,” he said.

He dismissed the rumour of internal crises in the party, “I must ust make it clear that the internal crises you talked about is overblown. Apart from the issue we had with the National Treasurer, I think that we have no other internal matter. All other ones we’ve been having are external and we have dealt with it sufficiently.”

Barr. Abure eulogized Governor Alex Otti and his giant strides in Abia State.

“You can see the beautiful work the Governor of Abia State is doing within the limit of the resources of the Governor in Abia State within 9 months in office, you can see the difference already showing in Abia State and this is what we talk about that leadership is about commitment, leadership is about your passion to work for the people and this is what Labour Party has to put on the table and it is for this reason that we are being vilified,we are being harassed but we will remain undaunted”

Also, the LP Governorship candidate in Edo State, Barr. Olumide Akpata said the aspirants were in Abia to meet the Governor and the party’s leader in Nigeria. He described Governor Otti’s giant strides in Abia State as a unique selling point for the Party in the Edo election.