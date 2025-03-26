Otti Lifts 10-Year Promotion Embargo On Ogbonnaya Onu Poly

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has lifted the 10-year embargo on the promotion of staff of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic (formerly Abia Polytechnic) Aba.

A statement said Otti also approved the release of all accumulated promotions for the institution’s staff. It said the governor further abolished the polytechnic’s ‘National Promotions’ practice.

The statement added that the polytechnic staff commended the governor for living up to his promise of defraying the 33 months’ arrears of salaries owed them by the previous administration.

It said: “They also thanked him for implementing regular payment of their salaries as and when due and putting infrastructures and measures in place to upgrade the standard of the institution.”

