Otti Launches Integrated Infrastructure Project

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has launched the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development (ABSIID) project as a strategic initiative to enhance road infrastructure and tackle the menace of gully erosion across the state.

Speaking during the launch of the project at the JAAC Building, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, on Friday, Governor Otti described the ABSIID initiative as a transformative programme that aligns with the economic, environmental, and social development goals of the state.

He explained that, beyond improving road infrastructure to connect communities, farmlands, and markets, the project would also accelerate waste management efforts and provide sustainable erosion control measures.

According to him, “Additionally, the erosion control component of the project will bring succour to communities facing imminent threats from the forces of nature, while the waste management element, in addition to improving urban and semi-urban sanitation, will open new pathways for profitable investments and job creation.”

Otti noted that the terms of agreement with the development partners were favourable, assuring that every fund received would be judiciously applied for the benefit of the people.

“In truth, the conception of this initiative predates our administration. However, the fact that it is being actualised under our leadership reflects the growing confidence of multilateral partners in our development trajectory,” he said.

“This government did not just revive the ABSIID initiative; we expanded its scope from a narrow focus on urban roads when it was first conceived over a decade ago to a comprehensive development vehicle that covers road rehabilitation, erosion mitigation, and waste management.”

Governor Otti expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its technical support, and to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and his team for their roles in the project’s actualisation.

He also thanked the major development partners the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Canada-Africa Climate Fund (CACF) for supporting the ABSIID initiative.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, represented by Dr. Oyadele Akonde, said the project marks a major step forward in collective efforts to stimulate economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance the quality of life in Abia State.

“His Excellency has shown commendable capacity in the prudent use of state funds. When we visited two years ago, the challenges were clear. Today, we are pleased with the progress and what has been achieved,” Edun said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, lauded the initiative and its potential to improve road networks, reduce travel time and cost, and create employment opportunities across the state. He thanked the Governor for his steadfast commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy.

In their goodwill messages, the Director General of the African Development Bank, Dr. Abdul Kalam, and a representative of the Islamic Development Bank reaffirmed their commitment to the project, promising to work collaboratively with the state government to achieve the goals of the partnership.