Otti Inaugurates Christian, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards

Hands Over Refurbished APCs To Police

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has inaugurated the State Christian and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards with Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo and Chief Imam Sheikh Ali Ukiwo as the Chairmen respectively.

Inaugurating the boards in Umuahia Governor Otti urged the newly appointed board members to prioritize service and performance in their new roles.

Governor Alex Otti who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to excellence and accountability, emphasized that every member of the boards deserved the appointment, having distinguished themselves in service to God and humanity.

“I am aware you know clearly what is expected of you. In the new Abia, when you get an appointment, yes it is good to celebrate but it is all about work. Your appointment is all about performance and we know that you are going to perform, that is why we chose you”.

Similarly, Governor Otti also handed over five refurbished and retrofitted Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force.

Speaking while handing over the vehicles to the State police commissioner, Danladi Isa, Governor Otti said his administration on assumption of office 20 months ago met the vehicles in terrible states of disrepair.

The Governor said that he took the bold step of repairing the vehicles knowing that they have long-staying power, adding that the last one has been taken to Abuja for further repairs.

“Being that I know that these vehicles have a long staying power, we took a very principal decision to refurbish one or two of them, by the time we started, we found out that it was not too difficult and therefore I authorized that about six of them be repaired.

“Five of them are ready, while we are still struggling with the last one, five of them have been completely retrofitted and they’re as good as new. It’s all about maintenance and our belief is that never again would we allow our assets to dilapidate in this State. A lot of things that we throw away can be easily fixed and we have demonstrated it.”

Governor Otti stressed the need for all to cultivate a maintenance culture, and vowed that never again would public assets be allowed to deteriorate as such take a lot of money to be repaired.

He charged those the vehicles would be entrusted to their hands to ensure that the vehicles are judiciously used with regular maintenance.

“So I will charge the men that would use it to ensure they’re used carefully and anything that needs to be repaired, repair it quickly because if you don’t, you will spend two-three times to repair it and I am glad that we’re here today to return five of them to the police”.

