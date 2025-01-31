Otti Inaugurates Christian, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards

Share

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has inaugurated the state’s Christian and Moslem Pilgrims Welfare Boards with Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo and Chief Imam Sheikh Ali Ukiwo as Chairmen respectively.

Inaugurating the Boards in Umuahia, Governor Otti urged the newly appointed members to prioritize service and performance in their new roles.

Otti who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to excellence and accountability, emphasized that every member of the boards deserved the appointment, having distinguished themselves in service to God and humanity.

He said: “I am aware you know clearly what is expected of you. In the new Abia, when you get an appointment, yes it is good to celebrate, but it is all about work. Your appointment is all about performance and we know that you are going to perform, that is why we choose you”

