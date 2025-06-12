Otti Inaugurates 14 New Roads In Aba

Share

In addition to several roads already completed and being used, Governor Alex Otti has commissioned 14 new roads rehabilitated by his administration in Aba and its environs.

The event is part of the first phase of the 55 projects slated for commissioning or flagging off in the coming weeks by the governor.

The roads include; Umuode road, Bakassi road, Isu ihiteukwa street, Asa Road, Enyimba junction – Ariaria gate, Rehabilitated Market Road from Asa to Eziukwu Road, Aba, Tenant Road from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, Cameroon Road from Asa road to Eziukwu Road.

Others are; Ehi Road from Queens Road to Eziukwu Road, Clifford Road Aba from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, School Road from Asa to the Railway Crossing, Afikpo Road from Eziukwu Road to School Road, Afikpo Road to school Road and Asa Triangle Bypass.

Otti disclosed that the chains of interconnected roads speak to his urban renewal agenda and holistic restoration of the Aba urban corridor in particular.

He said: “We have gathered together in celebration, not of roads, but of new epoch. “While we rejoice at what we have been able to accomplish in the last two years in the area of road infrastructure and the opportunities that have been created.

