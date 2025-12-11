Otti Ignites Tourism With Electric Vehicles, Five-Star Hotel, Others

Last month signalled a new pathway to the retooling efforts of Governor Alex Otti, in refreshing the economy of Abia State especially in addressing the deep infrastructure deficits of the state. In this regard, the state’s tourism economy is on focus, following the recent delivery of electric buses and the renewed move of bringing to live the once abandoned five-star hotel (Enyimba Hotel) in Aba by the state government over the years and the reactivation of Ania Hotels construction in Umuahia to a threestar hotel, among others.

Regarded as a major step toward a cleaner, greener, and more energyefficient transportation future in Abia State, the highly anticipated fleet of electric buses procured by Otti’s administration is expected to transform the transportation system in the state, with tourism also benefiting from this project.

A promised kept

Recall that Otti, during the recent flag-off of the Aba Made Film Project, titled; “Chronicles of Enyimba City,” assured all the people that the buses will arrive as soon as possible to cement Abia’s position as the state with the most affordable intra-city transportation. Otti disclosed that the government will begin the project with the building of 70 bus stations across Aba, the commercial hub of the state, and Umuahia, the state capital, to kickstart the electric buses before extending it to other parts of the state.

The Governor said that the contract for the bus stations and terminals is been handled by a reliable company, Planet Project, the company responsible for building the famous Oshodi Bus Terminal in Lagos. According to Otti, “the buses are on their way.

We’re building about 40 bus stations in Aba, 30 in Umuahia, and two bus terminals. “Most of you live in Lagos, and you know what Planet Project did with Oshodi; that’s exactly what they’ll replicate here. “And those buses will start running by or before Christmas this year. They are not buses like molue that elite cannot ride on. I, as a Governor, can ride on it, and you, as a citizen, can as well ride on it. Everybody will ride on it.”

Building sustainable urban system

Meanwhile, New Telegraph gathered from the Ministry of Transport that the training of drivers and assistant drivers that would operate the buses has commenced. It is been conducted by suppliers of the buses, Coscharis Group.

During an inspection of the buses on Thursday, November 27, 2025, the State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, who led some top government functionaries to inspect the vehicles, at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Umuahia, described the achievement as unprecedented.

The inspection team, includ- ing the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, Dr Obioma Reuben Nwaogbe, toured the electric vehicles (E-buses), which form a strategic part of the administration’s mission to build a modern and sustainable urban mobility system for the state.

In his remarks, Ukaegbu noted that the arrival of the e-buses marks a transformational moment in Abia’s transition to an environmentally-friendly transportation network. He added that the initiative aligns with international standards for sustainable urban mobility and reinforces the State government’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), relating to transport, climate responsibility, and clean energy.

Beyond their environmental benefits, the electric buses are expected to ease pressure on the urban transport system, providing a reliable, modern, and cost-efficient alternative that will serve as a stabilising force for inter-city and intracity mobility. Nwaogbe said the development is bound to excite residents, as it reflects yet another fulfilled promise under Otti’s reform-driven administration.

Observers note that the fleet may be the first of its kind in the old Eastern Nigeria region, if not the entire country, further highlighting Abia State’s emerging leadership in innovative public transportation solutions.

With additional electric buses expected to be delivered soon, Otti’s administration said this is only the beginning of a long-term vision for efficient and sustainable urban mobility for Abia people, as the government continues to push the boundaries of modernisation, environmental responsibility, and people-centred governance.

Part of the inspection team was also the Chairman of Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU) Aba Zone, Victor Azubuike, who could not hide his excitement, as he expressed delight over the development, commending the Governor for his commitment to delivering on his various promised to the people and transforming the state into an economically buoyant and flourish enclave.

…tourism angle

Aside from the transformation of the state’s transportation ecosystem, the Abia State Governor said that he has intensified efforts in the area of tourism, especially the hospitality industry, as Aba and Umuahia will soon experience their first five-star hotels. This is as he declared; “Before the end of this month, Radisson Blu will flag off the reconstruction of Enyimba Hotel. And it’s going to be a five star Radisson Blu in Aba.

The contract has been awarded. “It’s not just going to be a hotel; there’s going to be an international convention centre around there. We’re replicating what Radisson Blu did in Kigali. Early next year, we’ll flag off the construction of another five-star hotel in Umuahia, where you currently have the Abia Hotel right now.” On the proposed Umuahia