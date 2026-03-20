Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has honoured a Nigerian Army Staff Sergeant Amoke Simeon, for his bravery in ending the activities of notorious kidnap kingpin, Obioma Nwankwo, popularly known as ‘Osisikankwu’, in Aba in 2010.

New Telegraph recalls that the kingpin and his gang were responsible for widespread kidnappings and insecurity in Aba and nearby communities between 2008 and 2010.

Amoke, serving in the Nigerian Army at the time, was instrumental in tracking down and capturing the gang leader, helping to restore peace in the area.

During a visit to the soldier’s hometown in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Governor Otti promised to sponsor him for medical treatment abroad to aid his recovery and improve his health.

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Speaking with journalists, Amoke recounted how he sustained severe leg injuries following a road accident while on duty in the North-East. He expressed appreciation to the governor for the support and the opportunity for better medical care.

“It was actually an accident while on duty in the North East, and the initial treatment did not help. I am so happy and excited that Governor Otti remembers those who fought for Abia State. His support will motivate other military personnel to serve diligently,” he said.

He also described his assignment in Abia, noting that his unit was tasked with identifying and apprehending criminals to restore order. According to him, the arrested kingpin once attempted to bribe him with ₦50 million to allow him to continue his operations, an offer he rejected.

“I was on general patrol across Abia State, covering areas from Ngwa High School to Asa, Onicha Ngwa, and Ikot Ekpene. I refused the bribe, and that brought joy to the people of Abia State,” he said.

Reflecting on his service, Amoke emphasised that integrity and dedication to duty had brought him honour and recognition.

“A good job pays. Today, I am proud and grateful to Governor Otti for remembering me and supporting me,” he added.

Governor Otti’s gesture underscores the state government’s commitment to recognising and supporting security personnel who have played vital roles in maintaining peace and safety in Abia State.