Otti Highlights Progress In Education Sector At Media Chat

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has outlined key achievements of his administration in the education sector, especially in infrastructure, curriculum improvement, and staff welfare across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Speaking during the November edition of his monthly media chat, the governor said his administration is focused on delivering quality governance and leaving lasting footprints across critical sectors.

Governor Otti announced that the Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ASCETA), has regained accreditation for 24 courses previously lost under the past administration.

He added that the institution is currently undergoing extensive infrastructural transformation, including new hostels, lecture theatres, classrooms, and an improved internal road network.

“The whole idea is to make ASCETA a proper training ground for teachers,” he said.

Otti also disclosed that major construction works at Abia State University (ABSU) and the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic are nearing completion. According to him, some of the new buildings at the polytechnic’s permanent site will be ready within two weeks.

He noted that the State-owned polytechnic has been instrumental in supporting the government’s efforts, particularly in fabricating ASEPA refuse buckets used across the state.

“You will be amazed that our students produce the buckets that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency uses,” he said.

On transportation, Governor Otti said the arrival of electric buses will help reduce transportation costs once they begin operations before the end of the year.

The governor further revealed that his administration has issued an unprecedented 3,562 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) within two and a half years, part of wider reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

“The idea is to unlock value that was previously trapped due to the difficulty in issuing C-of-Os. We have automated the process,” he said.