Otti Has Resolved Issues That Drove Nollywood Away From Aba – Asiegbu

Former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and veteran Nollywood producer, Ejike Asiegbu, has said that the insecurity and infrastructural decay that previously discouraged movie production in Aba have been effectively addressed by Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

Asiegbu spoke during the second edition of the Abia International Film Festival (ABIFF), where he commended Governor Otti for creating an enabling environment that could reposition Abia State as a major hub for film production in Nigeria.

According to the veteran actor, Aba and other parts of the state lost significant employment and economic opportunities over the years due to poor governance, insecurity and environmental neglect, which made it unsafe and unattractive for filmmakers. He noted that the present administration has taken decisive steps to tackle these challenges.

Describing ABIFF as a homecoming, Asiegbu said the festival reflects purposeful leadership and renewed confidence in the state. He stated that Governor Otti has restored pride in Abia, making it a place people are eager to visit and invest in once again.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that insecurity is what kept many of us away from coming home to shoot films over the past 24 years. Aba was practically a no-go area under successive governments that paid lip service to governance,” he said.

Asiegbu, who grew up in Aba, expressed satisfaction that meaningful change is now taking place, adding that filmmakers are ready to contribute their expertise towards taking the state to greater heights. He revealed that discussions have already commenced with international partners, assuring that subsequent editions of the festival would be bigger.

President of the Abia International Film Festival, Dr. Alexander Elekwa, also expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for his consistent support for the creative industry and for fostering an environment where culture, innovation and enterprise can flourish.

Elekwa said ABIFF was established to bridge African storytelling with global standards, discover and nurture emerging talents, and deploy film as a tool for education, job creation and cultural diplomacy. He noted that the successful hosting of the second edition marked the festival’s transition from vision to a credible institution.

He further praised the Abia State Government’s reform-driven agenda, describing the creative economy as a strategic pathway for sustainable development.

Renowned film producer, Uzodimma Okpechi, also commended the organisers and the state government for creating a conducive atmosphere for the festival, while noting that there is still room for improvement. He described his return to Abia after two decades as nostalgic, adding that visible changes now justify hosting a major international film event in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the second edition of ABIFF received over 1,243 film submissions from 155 countries and attracted the participation of several veteran actors, directors and producers of Abia origin.