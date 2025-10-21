Otti Has Not Joined APC, Says Abia Commissioner For Information

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has debunked reports alleging that Governor Alex Otti has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting in a statement on Monday, Kanu described the story as false, mischievous, and the handiwork of political propagandists unsettled by the Governor’s performance and rising popularity across party lines.

He said Governor Otti remains a committed and proud member of the Labour Party, the platform under which the people of Abia overwhelmingly elected him to serve.

“Our attention has been drawn to a false and mischievous report circulating on social media and some online platforms, alleging that Governor Alex Otti has defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress. This report is entirely untrue and should be disregarded,” Kanu stated.

He explained that the Governor’s focus remains unwavering, to rebuild Abia, restore accountability, and deliver the dividends of democracy to every citizen of the state.

Kanu emphasized that the publication was a desperate attempt by detractors to distract Abians and create confusion where none exists.

He reminded the public that during the October edition of “Governor Alex Otti Speaks to Abians,” the Governor had clearly stated that his interest was not in political permutations or defections, but in service to humanity and the transformation of Abia State.

“Leadership, to Governor Otti, is about impact, not political convenience,” Kanu added.

Similarly, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, dismissed the defection story as propaganda from “a wicked opposition,” insisting that “Otti has not and is not joining the APC.”

Kanu reaffirmed that the Otti-led administration is anchored on transparency, fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, economic growth, youth empowerment, and the restoration of public confidence in governance, all of which align with the Labour Party’s core values.

He urged Abians to ignore the false report and remain focused on the ongoing transformation across the state.

“Governor Otti remains resolute in his mission to build a new Abia where truth, justice, and equity prevail under the banner of the Labour Party,” he concluded.