Otti Has No Hand in Arochukwu Kingship Tussle, Says Commissioner

The Abia State Commissioner for Local Government and Chief- taincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, has exonerated Governor Alex Otti, from the ongoing chieftaincy tussle in Arochukwu kingdom. Nwachukwu told journalists in Umuahia that “the governor, Dr. Alex Otti, does not have interest in who emerges as the Eze Aro, his interest is to have peace in all the communities.” According to the Commissioner, “By tradition, for Eze Aro to emerge, it has to come from one of the families that produces the king. “Once the kingmakers choose the king, the Eze Ibom Isii does the crowning.”

However, the Commissioner explained that in the present case, the Eze Ibom Isii crowned someone contrary to the choice of the kingmakers, and the people protested and wrote a petition to the government. “What the government is trying to do is to ensure peaceful and harmonious existence in every community according to the laid down rules and laws. “These rules and the procedures of who emerges as Eze Aro were enacted by the people, not the government and they submitted it as part of the laws that govern their community.”

He added that the government is not trying to mandate them to do something different from their own rules. The Commissioner recalled the personal commitments of Governor Otti to the peaceful settlement of the matter. “At a point, His Excellency called these people, said, okay look, why don’t you sit down and resolve your issues? “And the two people came together and they were unable to resolve their issues.

“They went back and fixed different dates for coronation, one fixed his own on 24th the other on 26th and the government said both of you cannot go ahead.” He said, if the governor had interest, he would have told his preferred candidate to go ahead to hold the coronation.

Prince Nwachukwu further said he wrote a letter to the Police and the two individuals involved were forced to reconsider their positions, regretting that even at that, one of them still went ahead and had his coronation done in secret. “The duty of the Eze Ibom Isii is to do the crowning; his duty is not to choose. Now the committee, whose duty is to do the selection, finished with the selection, had a candidate but the candidate they produced was not the one that the Eze Ibom Isii chose to crown.”